Kellogg’s launches Leaf Jerky

The food giant unveiling a new line of vegan jerky, called "Leaf Jerky." the soy-based jerky is 100-percent vegan and plant-based.

(FOX NEWS) – Another plant-based product is hitting the market.

The Kellogg Company introducing an alternative meat version of beef jerky called Leaf Jerky.

The savory snack is soy-based, 100 percent vegan and packaged in a single portion for the perfect on-the-go treat.

Packing 11 grams of protein per serving, the product aims to give plant-based eaters an easy way to incorporate more protein into their diet.

Leaf jerky will first be available in cracked pepper and herb, but there are more flavors in development.

The company plans to launch the product in select markets later this year and expand the rollout in 2020.