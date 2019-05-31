Juul considers opening its own store in the US

A controversial e-cigarette maker might be setting up its own shop.

According to the Wall Street Journal Thursday, Juul Labs is considering plans to open its first retail store in the US.

While the decision isn’t final, the e-cigarette maker is considering Texas as a potential location.

The shops would only allow adults and sell exclusively tobacco, mint and menthol flavors.

Since launching in 2017, the company has been criticized by the Food and Drug Administration for fueling what they call a teen vaping epidemic.

Although Juul markets its products as a smoking alternative for adults, the company has been accused of targeting young people by using fruity flavors.