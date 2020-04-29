Jose Cuervo will pay for your food until Cinco de Mayo

Jose Cuervo is offering to reimburse people for thousands of take-out orders if they're from an independent Mexican restaurant

(FOX NEWS) — Jose Cuervo wants you to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with an authentic Mexican meal on them.

The tequila company is starting the fiesta little early this year offering to reimburse thousands of customers for their take-out orders through May fifth.

After ordering a delicious meal from a local and independently-owned Mexican restaurant tweet Jose Cuervo a picture of your receipt using the hashtags “Cinco to go” and “Cuervo contest” to enter.

Every day the company will pick 250 lucky diners to Venmo the full price of their take-out order.

You can enter every day but can only win once.

