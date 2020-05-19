Johnson & Johnson has announced it will discontinue the sale of talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder in the U.S. and Canada

(NBC NEWS) — Johnson and Johnson will discontinue talc-based baby powder in the US and Canada.

The company said Tuesday that demand for the product has declined in large part due to “Changes in consumer habits” and “Misinformation around the safety of the product and a constant barrage of litigation advertising.”

Johnson and Johnson says it remains “Steadfastly confident” in the safety of the product which makes up 0.5-percent of it’s total US sales in its consumer unit.

The company will wind down it’s commercialization of talc-based baby powder in the coming months.

Any existing inventory will continue to be sold through retailers until it runs out.

Numerous lawsuits have alleged that the product causes cancer which Johnson and Johnson continues to deny.

More from MyHighPlains.com: