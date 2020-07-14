Johnnie Walker reveals new paper bottle for 2021

(CNN) — Whiskey is often aged in wooden barrels, now Johnnie Walker is serving up its scotch in bottles also made from wood.
Johnnie Walker’s parent company, Diageo, says the new bottle made of wood pulp will release in 2021.
It’s 100-percent plastic-free and expected to be fully recyclable.
To create the paper bottle Diageo partnered with “Pilot lite” to launch “Pulpex limited” a sustainable packaging technology company.
Other companies are also joining Pulpex limited including Unilever and PepsiCo.
They are expected to launch their own branded paper bottles next year as well.
