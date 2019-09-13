Job app targets workers in gig economy

PeoplerReady’s JobStack app fills a job every 9 seconds and accelerates entry into the gig economy for employers and workers

(FOX NEWS) – A new app is making it easier for some workers to navigate the gig economy.

PeopleReady says its JobStack app fills a job every nine seconds.

It’s been tested in various US markets for two years, and now it’s launching nationwide.

JobStack let’s companies place talent orders for seasonal and temporary staff from a smartphone or desktop.

Job seekers can use the app to schedule work on their terms, and get paid quickly.

The app going national as California passes new legislation to protect wage and benefits at so-called gig companies like Uber and Lyft.

The new law would make it more difficult to label workers as independent contractors rather than employees.