Jo-Ann Fabrics giving away materials to make face masks

(FOX NEWS) — If you’re looking for an activity that keeps you busy during quarantine and also helps first responders, Jo-Ann Fabrics may have a solution.
The craft store company is now giving customers free materials to make face masks.
People can get the at-home kits outside of Jo-Ann Fabrics stores they include items such as cloth and lining material as well as elastic bands.
If you need some extra guidance the company also released a tutorial online.
Crafters can then drop off finished masks at Jo-Ann locations where they will be donated to local hospitals.
Medical professionals have reported a shortage of face masks as the coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate across the country.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the US now totals more than 50,000.
