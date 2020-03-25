Jo-Ann Fabrics giving away materials to make face masks

(FOX NEWS) — If you’re looking for an activity that keeps you busy during quarantine and also helps first responders, Jo-Ann Fabrics may have a solution.

The craft store company is now giving customers free materials to make face masks.

People can get the at-home kits outside of Jo-Ann Fabrics stores they include items such as cloth and lining material as well as elastic bands.

If you need some extra guidance the company also released a tutorial online.

Crafters can then drop off finished masks at Jo-Ann locations where they will be donated to local hospitals.

Medical professionals have reported a shortage of face masks as the coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate across the country.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the US now totals more than 50,000.

