Jif releases ‘Gif’ peanut butter jar

(CNN) — It’s a gif for jif.
The popular peanut butter brand is releasing a jar featuring the name spelled with a “G” instead of a “J.”
It’s a partnership with Giphy, the popular gif search engine.
The jar even defines “Gif” – animated, looping images.
It also asserts that the word should be pronounced with a hard “G,” not a soft one.
However, Steve Wilhite, the creator of the Gif, has said it should be a soft “G.”
Despite Wilhite’s clarification, the debate still rages over how to pronounce the word.
“Gif” stands for graphics interchange format.
The limited-edition jars are on sale for ten dollars on Amazon.
