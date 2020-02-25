Jif releases ‘Gif’ peanut butter jar

(CNN) — It’s a gif for jif.

The popular peanut butter brand is releasing a jar featuring the name spelled with a “G” instead of a “J.”

It’s a partnership with Giphy, the popular gif search engine.

The jar even defines “Gif” – animated, looping images.

It also asserts that the word should be pronounced with a hard “G,” not a soft one.

However, Steve Wilhite, the creator of the Gif, has said it should be a soft “G.”

Despite Wilhite’s clarification, the debate still rages over how to pronounce the word.

“Gif” stands for graphics interchange format.

The limited-edition jars are on sale for ten dollars on Amazon.

