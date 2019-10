Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is no longer the richest person in the world, after Amazon's stock drops.

(FOX NEWS) — Jeff Bezos is now the second richest person in the world.

The Amazon founder losing nearly seven billion dollars Thursday.

Bezos is now worth just under $104-billion dollars after Amazon’s shares dropped seven percent.

Forbes reporting the loss in profits is also due to Bezos’ recent divorce.

His ex-wife, Mackenzie Bezos, received a quarter of his Amazon stake.

At the top of the list now, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

He’s worth more than $105-billion.