Jeep and Dodge recalling nearly 700,000 SUVs

(FOX NEWS) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 700,000 of its most popular SUV’s.

Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Durangos are at the center of the recall specifically, certain models made between 2011 to 2013.

According to the company, silicon deposits on points of the fuel pump relays cut off electricity and can cause stalling.

Fiat Chrysler said it wasn’t aware of any accidents caused by the problems.

The majority of the cars being recalled, over 528,000, are in the US.

The company is offering affected drivers free repairs.

