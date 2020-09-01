JCPenny talks with buyers hit stalemate

Business

The department store chain is now considering selling its assets out of bankruptcy after discussions with potential bidders stalled.

by: Fox News

(FOX NEWS) — JCPenney considering a new way to end its bankruptcy problems as talks with potential buyers come up short.

The long-time department store chain considering selling its assets to some of its lenders.

A company attorney saying that discussions to sell to three potential bidders, including mall companies, have stalled out.

JCPenney potentially turning to its top lenders, including H2 capital partners, to make a credit bid to own the retailer as a stand-alone company.

The move could prevent a liquidation of its assets under bankruptcy.

JCPenney’s is facing a September 10th deadline to reach an agreement.

The company also prepared to lay off about 1,000 employees and close 150 locations across the country.

