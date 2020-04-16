JCPenney may file for bankruptcy

(FOX NEWS) — JCPenney continues to take big blows because of the coronavirus.
The retailer is reportedly debating filing for bankruptcy.
JCPenney just missed a 12 million-dollar payment on a loan, Wednesday although the company does have a 30-day grace period to make the payment.
Shares were down as much as 27 percent by the end of the trading day.
Even before COVID-19, which is keeping people quarantined at home, JCPenney was having financial troubles.
The company reporting roughly 3.7-billion dollars of debt at the end of 2019.
