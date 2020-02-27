JCPenney is closing more stores

JCPenney plans to close six more stores amid continued slumping sales and profits.

(CNN) — JCPenney continues to struggle.

The retail chain announced Thursday it would be closing six more stores.

The company did not share details about which stores would close or when.

JCPenney said it meets with analysts in April and would share specifics after that.

The company currently has about 850 stores.

It’s closed about 200 stores over the last five years amid slumping sales and profits.

The company said it expects sales to fall about another four-percent in the current fiscal year.

More from MyHighPlains.com: