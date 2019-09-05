Jagermeister is bottling a cold brew flavored liquor

This liquor company is getting into the coffee game, with its new batch combining its classic Jagermeister flavors with arabica coffee and cacao.

(FOX NEWS) – Jagermeister is brewing up something special this winter.

The liquor company is giving its signature product a caffeine kick announcing its first cold brew coffee.

The beverage features all of the aromas of a classic shot of Jagermeister intensified with rich arabica coffee and cacao.

One bottle is said to contain 33 percent alcohol by volume and each shot has about 10 percent of the amount of caffeine found in a normal cup of joe.

Jagermeister’s chilling cold brew coffee will be hitting shelves this January.