J.Crew may soon file for bankruptcy

Financial straits: reports show retailer J.Crew is preparing a bankruptcy filing

by: FOX NEWS

(FOX NEWS) — The coronavirus pandemic could force J.Crew to file for bankruptcy.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the retailer is in talks with lenders about a loan to keep operations going as it draws up a recovery plan.

J.Crew was already facing a slump in sales and a high debt load before it had to close stores due to stay-at-home orders.

It already was forced to cancel plans to take its Madewell Subsidiary public.

