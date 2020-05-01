J.Crew may soon file for bankruptcy

(FOX NEWS) — The coronavirus pandemic could force J.Crew to file for bankruptcy.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the retailer is in talks with lenders about a loan to keep operations going as it draws up a recovery plan.

J.Crew was already facing a slump in sales and a high debt load before it had to close stores due to stay-at-home orders.

It already was forced to cancel plans to take its Madewell Subsidiary public.

