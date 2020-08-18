It’s National Fajita Day!

(CNN) — Tex-Mex food fans, treat your taste buds with some sizzling flavors on Tuesday.

August 18th is National Fajita Day.

The Tex-Mex staple was originally invented by Mexican cowboys in Southwestern Texas in the 1930’s.

They cooked throwaway beef cuts over an open fire or grill – and served it in a tortilla.

But over the years, fajita lovers expended their options, adding pico de gallo, guacamole, veggies, and spices.

Shrimp, chicken, and pork also became alternatives to beef.

To celebrate the holiday, enjoy your favorite fajita – and share on social media using the hashtag “National Fajita Day.”

