Impossible Foods testing fishless fish product

The meatless burger could soon be meeting its match with fishless fish.
Impossible Foods wants to bring another plant-based product to your dinner table.
According to the New York Times, the California-based company is developing a fish alternative.
Scientists are working with the same protein from the company’s fake meat recipe to recreate the flavor of fish.
Hoping to produce a food that won’t cause health problems linked to eating too much seafood.
It’s all part of Impossible Foods’ mission to make delicious replacements for every animal-based food on the market.
The company aims to achieve that goal by 2035.