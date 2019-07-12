Impossible Foods testing fishless fish product

The food company behind the meatless burger is bringing you a new kind of plant-based product and it's a little fishy.

The meatless burger could soon be meeting its match with fishless fish.

Impossible Foods wants to bring another plant-based product to your dinner table.

According to the New York Times, the California-based company is developing a fish alternative.

Scientists are working with the same protein from the company’s fake meat recipe to recreate the flavor of fish.

Hoping to produce a food that won’t cause health problems linked to eating too much seafood.

It’s all part of Impossible Foods’ mission to make delicious replacements for every animal-based food on the market.

The company aims to achieve that goal by 2035.