IHOP debuts fast-casual restaurant chain

The pancake house is opening a new chain called Flip'd. A smaller, more casual concept focusing on freshly-made breakfast foods with speedy service.

(FOX NEWS) — IHOP is cooking up a venture into the fast-casual industry.

The pancake house is launching a new restaurant chain called Flip’d.

A casual, quick-service cafe serving up freshly-made food all day.

The spin-off will be about half the size of a typical IHOP aiming to provide high-quality meals for customers on-the-go.

Guests can look forward to build-your-own-pancake bowls, made-to-order breakfast burritos, a burger bar and more.

The first Flip’d restaurant debuts in Atlanta next April with tentative plans for more locations in New York, DC, Denver and San Francisco.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: