Ice cream sales are up as deodorant sales drop

(FOX NEWS) — Working from home has less people reaching for deodorant and more people gravitating towards ice cream.

Sales of ice cream people consumed at home increased by 15 percent in the first half of the year and sales are even higher at 26 percent between April and June.

While demand for personal care items, like deodorant, has slumped, according to Unilever.

