How will your second pandemic Easter look compared with the first?

Easter bunnies decorated with face masks stand on a traffic circle in Deutsckkreutz, Austria, on March 30, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and less than two weeks before Easter. (Photo by Robert JAEGER / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT (Photo by ROBERT JAEGER/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The second Easter of the pandemic will arrive Sunday, and even though COVID-19 is still here, you may be wondering just how much it’s going to affect normal holiday routines this year.

A new WalletHub survey compared the differences in what people are planning this year and what they did last year.

According to the survey, 55% of people will stay home to celebrate Easter this year compared to 68% last year, and Americans are 23% more likely to celebrate with friends and family this year than last year.

Along with that finding, the survey showed that the coronavirus has made Americans more grateful for their family (39%) than health (29%) or freedom (12%).

With 47% of Americans saying religion has helped them through the pandemic, 18% of people said they plan to go to church on Easter this year compared to 10% who went last year. Despite that finding, 47% don’t think organized religion has done enough to help during the pandemic.

Among people who observe Easter, 91 million say coronavirus will affect their spending this year — a 47% drop from last year. The survey also found 64% of people say the pandemic won’t affect how much money they’ll spend on Easter this year.

What what about the state of the country this Easter?

Among respondents, 58% said the country is not as close to normal as they expected at this time last year.