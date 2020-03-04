How to get your Amazon delivery in 5 hours or less

(FOX NEWS) — Some Amazon customers will now be able to get orders delivered in five hours or less.
Amazon is speeding up its same-day delivery in a handful of states after bolstering its fulfillment centers.
Customers in Philadelphia, Phoenix, Orlando, Florida and Dallas can now receive up to 3 million items which the company has marked for same-day delivery much more quickly.
In the past, Amazon’s same-day orders were traditionally placed in the morning and arrived by 9:00 p.m., according to an Amazon spokeswoman.
Now, same-day orders can arrive in less than five hours.
The service is available for free for Prime members who spend more than $35 dollars or will cost $2.99 for delivery on orders under $35 dollars.
Prime members pay an annual fee of $119 dollars to access its services.