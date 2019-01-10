How Much The Health Industry Spends On Marketing

Drug marketing has become big business for the healthcare industry.

A study published in JAMA says the healthcare industry spends $30-billion a year on marketing and that spending doubled from 1997 to 2016.

Study co-author Steve Woloshyn says that marketing drives testing and treatment.

But is partly why healthcare is expensive.

Woloshin claims some campaigns may instill fear in people- who worry they have the disease advertised on campaigns and ask for drugs and exams they don't need.

Consumer advocates claim certain ads persuade doctors and their patients to use brand-name pills and expensive tests.

And say patients pay for the costs of advertising through higher drug prices and hospital services.

