How Black Friday shopping affects our brain

Door-buster deals can actually release some feel-good chemicals in our brain

(FOX NEWS) — Black Friday may be affecting how your brain is wired.

Psychologists say the feel-good chemicals in your brain may set you up to spend more.

Doctors say our brains make things “automatic” like when you drive a car; you don’t think about the act of doing it after awhile.

But Black Friday shopping becomes dangerous when shopping becomes automatic.

The brain lightens up turning off the part that thinks things through.

The best advice, just take a breather before that big purchase and make a budget before rushing to the stores.

