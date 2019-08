(FOX NEWS) – The fan-favorite yellow and cream-filled spongy snack is getting a moon make-over.

Hostess’ Twinkies are shooting for the stars with a new flavor inspired by the Apollo mission’s 50th anniversary.

Fans can now buy the limited edition “Moonberry” Twinkie.

This intergalactic treat features the classic sponge cake outer layer with a dark night sky hue filled with a mysterious and fruity moonberry cream.