Hooters to launch 'premium spirits' line at restaurants

(CNN) – From chicken wings to booze.

Hooters is rolling out its own line of alcohol.

The restaurant chain announced it’ll soon sell eight different Hooters’ brand spirits.

And just like its wings, some of the flavors will pack the heat.

The “Hooters Spirits” include vodka, gin, tequila, rum and “hooters heat cinnamon whiskey.”

The company says that’s the flavor that comes with a touch of heat.

They’ll be sold in restaurants and some retail stores nationwide this fall.