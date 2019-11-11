Homeowners staying in their homes longer than before

(FOX NEWS) — Home owners are no longer house-hopping.

New data from the real-estate brokerage Redfin says the average US homeowner in 2019 has already spent 13 years in their house. That’s eight years longer than homeowners in 2010.

The study looked at 55 metropolitan areas in America and the trend was apparent in every location.

Because of people staying in their houses longer, the study found that this has caused a housing shortage for first-time owners.

This has also resulted in rising prices, which tends to push younger buyers out of the market.

Folks are staying the longest in salt lake city with an average of 23.4 years.