FedEx & UPS looking to tackle Amazon in the shipping wars

(FOX NEWS) – The shipping wars are heating up as the holiday season gets closer.

To fight Amazon’s plans to up its delivery with more vehicles and planes.

The other delivery guys are upping their games as well.

Fedex planning to expand its delivery service to seven days a week.

And UPS is considering using drones and self-driving vehicles to speed up its deliveries.