Holiday Inn ditching mini shampoos to save the environment

(FOX NEWS) – Holiday Inn is preparing to tackle plastic waste.

The hotel chain announcing their plans to oust mini shampoo bottles.

In their place, officials for holiday inn and intercontinental hotels saying they want to integrate bulk-sized bathroom products into more than five-thousand hotels worldwide.

It’s all in effort to help eliminate pollution, lower the company’s carbon footprint, and help save the environment.

Holiday inn says they expect to fully make the switch to full-sized amenities by 2021.