Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House is Celebrating its 30th with THROWBACK pricing

Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House is celebrating its 30th year in Amarillo is offering throwback pricing September 23 – 25

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Since 1989, steak lovers have enjoyed the iconic Texas flavor and hospitality of family owned and operated Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House. Guests enjoy their favorite cuts of meat in the relaxed friendly atmosphere offered at our I-40 & Coulter location.

Celebrating our 30th anniversary, Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House is offering “throwback” pricing on several popular menu items.

From September 23 through the 25th, guests can enjoy some of the famous made-from-scratch dishes that have pleased the hearts and palettes of diners for 3 decades, at prices reminiscent of the past.