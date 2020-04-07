Hilton offering free hotel rooms to one million health care workers

Hilton and American Express will make one million hotel rooms available to the people working on the COVID-19 front lines, free of charge

(FOX NEWS) — The company known for being travelers’ home away from home is helping essential workers out in a big way.

Hilton and American Express are teaming up to give a million health care workers a place to stay during the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting April 13th until May 31st, the two companies are providing doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals working on the front lines a chance to stay in a clean and comfortable place while also keeping their families and loved ones safe.

The hotels will be staffed by Hilton employees who have been trained on health and safety measures ensuring the rooms and all common areas are cleaned with industrial-grade products.

