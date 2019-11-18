Hidden Valley launches ranch-themed holiday line

(FOX NEWS) — Calling all ranch dressing fans.
Hidden Valley has the perfect stocking stuffer for you.
The brand is releasing a ranch-themed holiday collection offering festive mugs, sweaters, blankets and more.
The big-ticket item is a festive stocking filled with fifty-two ounces of ranch dressing.
It comes with a mantle holder so you can mount it above your fireplace.
When you’re ready to eat, open up the spout at the stocking’s toe and pour away.
The limited-edition item is only available for pre-order for $35.
Check out Hidden Valley’s website to get your gift shopping started.