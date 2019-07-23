Hershey’s cookies n creme-flavored Go Gurt is here

Calling all sweet tooths... You can now eat dessert for breakfast. Go gurt and hershey's are partnering up for another yummy flavor of yogurt.

Do you ever crave dessert for breakfast?

Two popular brands are making your dreams come true.

Yoplait is teaming up with Hershey’s to come up with a new morning treat.

It’s a Go Gurt infused with the yummy flavors of the iconic cookies ‘n creme chocolate bar.

The cookie-yogurt combination is being made in tube form, so it’s easy to fit in kids’ lunchboxes or as an on-the-go snack.

The product hasn’t yet made its way fully into the mainstream grocery retail.

But it’s popping up in Meijer’s and on the same-day grocery delivery web site company, Instacart.