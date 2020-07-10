Heinz kit turns ketchup, mayo into frozen treats

Make it two scoops ketchup and mayo? We aren't sure that even a waffle cone can make that duo sound like dessert, but Heinz wants you to give it a try.

(CNN) — Chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and ketchup?

Your Neapolitan treat could get a new twist if you are brave enough.

Heinz launched “Do-it-yourself” ice cream kits in Britain this month.

The condiment flavored cold treats coincide with national ice cream month in the u-k.

For about 17 dollars the kit provides everything needed to whip up the frozen dessert sauce, recipe card, and scooper.

The milk that’s the one thing not included.

As for the flavor options ketchup, mayonnaise, BBQ sauce, and salad cream.

We’re going to stick with rocky road and cookie dough.

Which is probably good since Heinz does not plan to sell the kits in the US.

Although the recipes are on the company’s UK website.

