Heinz Ketchup kit brings the ballgame home to fans

With MLB playing to empty stadiums this season, Heinz wants to bring some of the experience to your living room as you watch on TV; it's giving away 200 stadium ketchup kits that include a stadium-size ketchup dispenser.

(CNN) — Major League Baseball teams will play to empty stadiums this season due to coronavirus.

And Heinz wants to bring some of the “Take me out to the ballpark” experience to your living room as you watch the games on TV.

So it’s giving away 200 stadium ketchup kits.

Each kit includes a stadium-size ketchup dispenser which holds nearly a gallon of ketchup.

They also include hot dog trays, a foam finger and a coupon for hot dogs.

You can get in the game at ‘heinzstadiumketchup.com.’

The contest ends Friday night at 5:59 eastern time.

