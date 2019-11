Amazon isn't forgetting about your cats this holiday season, you can get a self-warming, two-in-one cat bed for your furry friend online now.

(FOX NEWS) — There’s no place like this cat home.

This particular cat bed is heated so your feline friends can be nice and cozy during the winter.

The bed’s description online says it’s made of soft velvet and is very sturdy and it only takes a couple of minutes to warm up on its own, no batteries needed.

If you want to get the furballs out, it’s also machine washable and comes in a variety of fun colors and designs.

The self-warming 2-in-1 cat bed costs 15 dollars.