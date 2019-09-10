Hasbro launches Ms. Monopoly

Hasbro is launching its first game in the Monopoly franchise that celebrates women trailblazers.

(FOX NEWS) – Hasbro is excited to launch the first-ever game in the Monopoly franchise that celebrates women trailblazers – Ms. Monopoly!

Ms. Monopoly marks the first time in the game’s history where a new mascot will grace the cover – and while Mr. Monopoly is a real-estate mogul, Ms. Monopoly is an advocate whose mission is to invest in female entrepreneurs.

Ms. Monopoly gives new meaning to the franchise, for in lieu of properties, players invest in groundbreaking inventions and innovations made possible by women throughout history. From inventions like WiFi to chocolate chip cookies or solar heating to ladies modern shapewear, Ms. Monopoly celebrates everything from scientific advancements to everyday accessories – all created by women.

What’s more, to celebrate, in lieu of Monopoly winnings, Hasbro is surprising young female inventors and entrepreneurs with the recognition they deserve –$20,580 in REAL money to fuel their inventive spirit and further their projects – which just so happens to be the same amount of Monopoly money featured in the game.

Ms. Monopoly starts hitting shelves in mid-September 2019.