Hardees tests meatless option

Hardee's began testing beyond meat products in two cities Wednesday, with breakfast, lunch and dinner options.

The new beyond breakfast sausage biscuit and original beyond thickburger are now available at Hardee’s locations in Raleigh, North Carolina and Kansas City, Missouri.

Hardee’s says it is prioritizing the flavors its brand is known for by pairing beyond meat offerings with the chain’s made from scratch biscuits for breakfast and its charbroil cooking-style for its burgers.

Hardees says it chose the two markets because they both have a strong college presence… And college students are driving culinary trends of the future, like the flexitarian diet.

Both the original beyond thickburger, starting at $5.99, and the beyond breakfast sausage biscuit, starting at $2.99, will be available in participating Hardee’s restaurants in Raleigh, NC and Kansas City, MO beginning October 16, 2019.