Halo Top releases pumpkin pie flavor ice cream

The ice cream brand launching a classic fall flavor - and it comes in a dairy-free/vegan version, too!

(FOX NEWS) – A popular ice cream brand is joining the pumpkin spice craze.

Halo Top announcing the release of its new pumpkin pie flavored pints.

Sweet and creamy pumpkin ice cream is swirled together with pieces of graham cracker to mimic the crust.

The classic fall flavor coming in both original and vegan options.

Original pints pack 20 grams of protein while the vegan ones made with coconut milk will give you 12 grams.

Both varieties are are only 360 calories per container.

A grande sized pumpkin spice latte with two-percent milk and whipped cream at Starbucks has 380 calories.