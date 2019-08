Holiday trees aren't just for Christmas anymore. Get your black, ceramic Halloween tree now, complete with purple bulbs and a jack-o-lantern topper.

(FOX NEWS) – It may still be summer but one major craft store wants to help you get in the spooky spirit.

Christmas isn’t the only holiday getting a tree this year.

Now there’s a frighteningly festive shrub for Halloween.

This 14-inch black ceramic decoration looks cynically inspired by its Christmas counterpart.

It’s covered in removable orange and purple lights to add a haunting glow all complete with a jack o’lantern topper.

This Halloween tree is available at michaels for $60.