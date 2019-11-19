Hacked Disney+ accounts

Thousands of Disney+ user accounts have been stolen by hackers and put up for sale on the dark web, for prices between $3 to $11.

Just hours after the service was launched, hackers hijacked accounts and were either offering them for free or selling them for as much as $11.

Disney tells CNBC the company takes the privacy and security of users’ data very seriously, and there’s no indication of a security breach.

But reports say it’s likely some users may have the same email and password for multiple sites, including Disney+, and that info could have been stolen during previous breaches at other companies.