Grilled cheese and tomato soup-flavored Lays are here

The chip brand is turning the classic comfort meal into an on-the-go snack. The fall-flavored chips hit store shelves next week.

(FOX NEWS) — Lays is giving a crunchy twist to a classic comfort food.

The chip brand introducing its newest flavor grilled cheese and tomato soup.

The new snack pairs the buttery taste of grilled cheese with the creamy nature of warm tomato soup.

The fall flavor will be available for a limited time beginning next Monday which also marks the launch of the company’s “gotta have Lay’s” contest.

Customers can enter for a chance to win free chips for a year.

All you have to do is post a photo of yourself with the brand’s new packaging design to gottahavelays.com.