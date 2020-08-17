Google Travel launches COVID safety feature

The search engine adding a new feature to help users plan a safe vacation during the pandemic, with information from travel advisories to infection rates.

(FOX NEWS) — Google launching a new feature for those itching to travel during the pandemic.

The tech giant adding more tools to its “Travel” platform giving users the latest information on whether they’re headed.

The new feature includes an up-to-date COVID-19 case count for each destination.

Travelers can now find out whether or not their chosen resort or hotel offers free cancellations and view the number of hotels and flights available in a given area.

Google maps already has a similar feature to alert travelers about COVID restrictions and checkpoints.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: