Google Travel launches COVID safety feature

(FOX NEWS) — Google launching a new feature for those itching to travel during the pandemic.
The tech giant adding more tools to its “Travel” platform giving users the latest information on whether they’re headed.
The new feature includes an up-to-date COVID-19 case count for each destination.
Travelers can now find out whether or not their chosen resort or hotel offers free cancellations and view the number of hotels and flights available in a given area.
Google maps already has a similar feature to alert travelers about COVID restrictions and checkpoints.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Five people, including four children, killed in East Texas head-on collision
- How to know if you are getting a $500 stimulus check in August
- Pizza shops facing pepperoni shortage
- FDA’s first-ever medical supply shortages list
- Auto makers close to finishing ventilator production