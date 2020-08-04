Google teaming up with ADT on home security

Google is buying a stake in ADT to integrate its nest hardware into the company's home security systems

Google is teaming up with home security system ADT.

The internet giant paying $450 million dollars for a nearly seven percent stake in the home security provider.

As part of the deal, ADT will integrate Google’s Nest camera’s and Nest Home Hub into their home security systems.

Both devices are connected to Google’s digital assistant which can be operated through voice commands.

The partnership will widen Google’s reach into the smart home technology industry.

It will also position both companies as a direct competitor to Amazon’s Alexa.

ADT plans to begin offering google devices to customers by the end of the year.

