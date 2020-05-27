Google giving $1,000 to employees working from home

Google plans to give every employee working from home $1,000 for things like furniture and home office equipment

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the company will give $1,000 to employees working from home.

Pichai said the money will help workers buy office supplies and furniture.

The tech giant will begin bringing back 10 percent of employees to offices on a rotating basis, starting July 6th but depending on where workers live they may have to stay home longer.

Google will bump up office capacity to 30 percent in September but for most employees working in the office will be voluntary until the year ends.

