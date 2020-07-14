Google ‘career certificates’ to help workers find jobs

Google is doing its part to help the economy and unemployed workers.

(CNN) — Google is lending a helping hand to unemployed workers amid the pandemic.

The search engine says it plans to fund 100,000 need-based career certification scholarships.

Google’s Senior Vice President of Global Affairs, Kent Walker, says the certificates are in data analytics, user experience design, and project management.

No college degrees or prior experience are needed and Google says it considers their certificates as a four-year degree.

The programs take roughly six-months to finish.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: