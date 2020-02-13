Google adds a new layer of security to Nest Systems

(FOX NEWS) — Google taking extra steps toward account protection.

The tech giant adding an extra layer of defense to its home security system Nest.

Google requiring all customers to use two-factor authentication, starting this spring.

In addition to the requirements, Nest users will have to log in with both a password and a unique verification code sent to their phones.

The company says the additional system gives users more control over their home devices.

The move comes after Google’s competitor Amazon was hit with a lawsuit over its home security system “Ring.”

