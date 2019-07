The very last Volkswagen Beetle is set to roll off the production line this week.

Volkswagen is saying goodbye to its iconic bug.

After about eight decades, the German automaker is stopping production of its Beetle model.

The only remaining factory in Mexico will roll out the final beetle Wednesday.

It’s the end of an era for the historic vehicle which evolved from a World War II symbol to a beloved icon of the flower power movement.

The last Beetle will be displayed at a Volkswagen museum in the city of Puebla.