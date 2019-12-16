Closings and Delays
Goldfish Crackers launching 2 veggie flavors

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — A staple snack food for kids is getting an upgrade.

Campbell is launching a line of veggie goldfish crackers.

The plant-based snacks will come in two flavors Sweet Carrot and cheesy Tomato.

The crackers include ingredients sourced from real carrots and tomatoes.

They’ll hit grocery store shelves starting January 1st and should be available nationwide by March.

Research chefs at Campbell say the veggie goldfish provide a way for parents to introduce more vegetables into their children’s diets.

