Goldfish Crackers launching 2 veggie flavors

(CNN) — A staple snack food for kids is getting an upgrade.
Campbell is launching a line of veggie goldfish crackers.
The plant-based snacks will come in two flavors Sweet Carrot and cheesy Tomato.
The crackers include ingredients sourced from real carrots and tomatoes.
They’ll hit grocery store shelves starting January 1st and should be available nationwide by March.
Research chefs at Campbell say the veggie goldfish provide a way for parents to introduce more vegetables into their children’s diets.
The Latest from MyHighPlains.com:
- Santa for Seniors helping out area home-bound residents have a merry Christmas
- Sid Miller faced online backlash a month ago for posting the phrase ‘get a rope’ on Facebook. This weekend, Gov. Abbott said it on Twitter.
- Amarillo Police: 18 arrested for various sex crimes
- Memorial service set Saturday for Aniah Blanchard
- East Texas woman goes missing from Shreveport hospital