Gmail dark mode begins rolling out to users to save battery life and lessen eye strain

(CNN) — For Android and iOS users eagerly awaiting the launch of “Gmail dark mode”. The wait is over.

The new look flips the background in Gmail from white to black.

Google wrote in a blog post that the new theme will start rolling out immediately.

However, some users might not see the feature for 15 days or more.

Why dark mode?

Some people find it easier on the eyes and Google says it helps extend battery life because it uses less power.

The move is part of a trend with dark mode becoming popular on several platforms and devices, including Twitter and on products by Samsung, Google, and Apple.

According to multiple reports, Facebook is also testing a dark mode.