Girl scouts launching new cookie with inspiring messages

The girl scouts are back for cookie season and this time they’re expanding their line of sweet treats.

Introducing the new lemon-ups cookies.

These crispy bites are packed with bold lemon flavor and a new twist featuring inspirational messages on each one.

Some of the empowering phases include “I am a leader,” and “I am a go getter.”

You can feel guilt-free when indulging in a pack.

Girl Scout officials say every cookie order helps a young girl learn about money management and how to run a business.

