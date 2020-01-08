Girl scouts launching new cookie with inspiring messages

(FOX NEWS) — Calling all cookie fans!
The girl scouts are back for cookie season and this time they’re expanding their line of sweet treats.
Introducing the new lemon-ups cookies.
These crispy bites are packed with bold lemon flavor and a new twist featuring inspirational messages on each one.
Some of the empowering phases include “I am a leader,” and “I am a go getter.”
You can feel guilt-free when indulging in a pack.
Girl Scout officials say every cookie order helps a young girl learn about money management and how to run a business.
More from MyHighPlains.com: